Court takes cognisance of chargesheet against ex Har Cong MLA Chokker's son

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) A special Gurugram court has taken cognisance of a money laundering chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chokker's son Sikandar Singh Chokker and some real estate firms linked to him.

The prosecution complaint was filed before the court on June 26 under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court took its cognisance on December 5, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

PTI tried tried to contact the former MLA and his son for their reaction, but heir phone was not reachable.

Those named as accused include Sikandar Singh Chokker, companies linked to him like Mahira Infratech Pvt. Ltd. and D S Home Construction Pvt. Ltd. and some others.

The ED arrested Sikandar on April 30 from a hotel in Uttarakhand's Haridwar following an arrest warrant by a special PMLA court in a money laundering case related to alleged duping of homebuyers by a company (Mahira group) "beneficially owned" by him.

Dharam Singh Chhoker is a former MLA from the Samalkha assembly seat in Panipat district. His party fielded him from the same seat in the Haryana assembly polls held recently but he lost.

The ED said the former legislator and his another son Vikas Chokker are "absconding and have not joined the investigation" in this case.

The ED alleged Mahira Infratech Pvt. Ltd., Czar Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. and Mahira Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. had collected about Rs 616.41 crore from thousands of homebuyers on the promise of providing houses at Sectors like 68, 103 and 104 in Gurugram but "failed" to deliver the houses and "missed" multiple deadlines.

They are accused of "diverting" the money collected from the homebuyers for their personal gains, it alleged.

Mahira Infratech Pvt. Ltd. "siphoned off" homebuyers' money by booking "fake" construction expenditure in group entities and making unrelated "personal expenses" such as buying jewellery, wedding expenses etc, the ED alleged.

It claimed that cash equivalent to the "fake" purchases was received back from the entities providing fake bills and invoices by the directors and promoters of Mahira Group, which was used for personal gains.

The directors and promoters also diverted homebuyers' money to other group entities as loans (which is outstanding for years) for personal gains, it said.

