Court to hear 'controversial' remarks case against Rahul Gandhi on Sep 26

Sambhal (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) A local court on Monday set September 26 to hear the case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "fighting the Indian state itself" remark.

Additional district judge (ADJ-II) Aarti Faujdar set a new date for records from a subordinate court were not available.

Senior lawyer Sagir Saifi, representing Gandhi, told PTI that the court deferred the matter for want of records from the subordinate court in the case.

During the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters in Delhi on January 15, Gandhi reportedly said the BJP and the RSS had captured every institution of the country and remarked, "We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself." Petitioner Simran Gupta, from the outfit Hindu Shakti Dal, said, "On January 15, Leader of Opposition (in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi, during the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters in Delhi, had said that 'our fight is not only with the RSS and the BJP but also with India state." This comment demonstrates disrespect towards the citizens and democracy of the country, the plea said.

“Rahul Gandhi's statement deeply hurt the sentiments of people across the country. I had earlier approached the district magistrate and the SP in Sambhal, but no action was taken. As a result, I filed a case on January 23 in court,” Gupta said. PTI CORR ABN ABN AMK AMK