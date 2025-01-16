Court to pass order on Apr 15 whether to accept closure report in Brij Bhushan case

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A court here is likely to pronounce April 15 its order on whether to accept a police report seeking cancellation of a sexual harassment complaint filed by a minor wrestler against former WFI chief and ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The matter was adjourned because Additional Sessions Judge Gomti Manocha, who was scheduled to pass the order, was on leave on Thursday.

During the in-chamber proceedings held on August 1, 2023, the minor wrestler had told the court she was satisfied with Delhi Police's investigation in the case and was not opposed to the closure report it has submitted.

The Delhi Police had on June 15, 2023 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case involving the girl after her father made a startling claim midway through the probe that he made a false complaint of sexual harassment against Singh to get back at him for perceived injustice to the girl.

Police had recommended dropping the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case against Singh but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking in a separate case lodged by six women wrestlers.

Police had recommended cancellation of the complaint involving the minor wrestler, saying "no corroborative evidence" was found.

The POCSO Act provides for a minimum imprisonment of three years, depending on under which sections the crime has been registered.

The closure report notwithstanding, the court has to take a call on whether to accept it or order further investigation.

Singh has consistently denied the allegations. PTI UK TIR TIR