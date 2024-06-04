Court to pass order on July 9 on taking cognisance of ED charge sheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to pass on July 9 its order on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who was scheduled to pass the order on Tuesday, deferred it for July 9, saying the documents were voluminous and the court needed time to make a decision.

The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments, including those by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which said it has sufficient evidence against the accused to prosecute him. The ED has also named AAP as an accused in the charge sheet.

The court, meanwhile, is likely to pronounce its order on Kejriwal’s application seeking bail on medical grounds on Wednesday. PTI UK UK SK SK