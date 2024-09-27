Court to pass order on Nov 30 on closure report on minor wrestler's complaint against Brij Bhushan

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to pass on November 30 an order on whether to accept the Delhi Police's closure report in a sexual harassment complaint filed by a minor wrestler against former WFI chief and then BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass the order on Friday, adjourned the matter, saying the order was not ready.

In an in-chamber proceeding held earlier, the minor wrestler had told the court that she was satisfied with police investigation and was not opposed to the closure report it had submitted, public prosecutor Atul Srivastava had said.

The Delhi Police had filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case after her father made a claim that he had made a false complaint of sexual harassment against Singh to get back at him for perceived injustice to the girl.

Police had recommended dropping of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against Singh but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking in a separate case lodged against him by six women wrestlers.

Police had recommended cancellation of the complaint involving the minor wrestler, saying "no corroborative evidence" was found.

The POCSO Act provides for a minimum imprisonment of three years, subject to sections under which the crime has been registered.

The closure report notwithstanding, the court has to take a call on whether to accept it or direct further investigation.

Singh has consistently denied the allegations.