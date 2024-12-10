Court to pronounce on Dec 16 whether to take cognisance of Jain's defamation plea against Bansuri

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday posted for December 16 the pronouncement of its decision on whether to take cognisance of a criminal defamation complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Advertisment

"I will pass order on December 16," Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal said.

Jain has alleged in his complaint that Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during a TV interview on October 5, 2023, which he claimed was watched by millions of people.

Jain alleged that Swaraj falsely claimed Rs 3 crore were recovered from his house. She also stated that 1.8 kg gold and 133 gold coins were recovered from the house, Jain claimed.

Advertisment

He said Swaraj made the remarks to defame him and to gain undue political advantage, according to the complaint.

Swaraj further defamed Jain by calling him 'corrupt' and 'fraud', the complaint alleged. PTI UK TIR TIR