Court upholds Maharashtra minister Kokate's 2-year jail term in 1995 cheating, forgery case

Nashik, Dec 16 (PTI) A court in Nashik district on Tuesday upheld the two-year jail term handed to Maharashtra Sports Minister and NCP leader Manikrao Kokate in a cheating and forgery case dating back to 1995.

A magistrate's court had on February 20 convicted the NCP leader and his brother Sunil Kokate and sentenced them to two-year imprisonment in the case pertaining to submitting fake documents to get flats under a government quota. On March 5, a sessions court stayed the conviction of the duo.

However, on Tuesday Nashik District and Sessions Court Judge PM Badar upheld the jail term handed to minister Kokate by the magistrate's court and opined that flats taken by him were not as per norms and the state government has been deceived in all this. PTI COR RSY