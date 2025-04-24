Courts across West Bengal observe two-minute silence in memory of Pahalgam victims

Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) Two minutes of silence was observed on Thursday at the Calcutta High Court and all other courts in West Bengal in memory of those killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, an official said.

It was observed from 12 noon.

All the judges, lawyers and members of the staff and other persons present in the high court stood up as a mark of respect to the departed souls, who fell to the bullets of terrorists in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

The two-minute silence was also observed at the Jalpaiguri and Port Blair circuit benches of the Calcutta High Court and all the district and sub-divisional courts in West Bengal, the official said.

It was also observed at the Judicial Academy and the judges' guesthouse, he said. PTI AMR SOM