Courts have to ascertain existence of agreement while appointing arbitrators: SC

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The scope of enquiry is "limited" at the time when arbitrators are appointed, and courts have to only ascertain whether an arbitration agreement between the rival parties is in existence and "nothing else", the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

The top court referred to a seven-judge bench verdict and said courts, while appointing an arbitrator or arbitrators, are not supposed to consider a claim or the counter of rival parties with regard to partial or complete settlement of the dispute.

In a significant ruling, the bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said, "It is clear that the scope of enquiry at the stage of appointment of arbitrator is limited to the scrutiny of prima facie existence of the arbitration agreement, and nothing else." Writing the 85-page judgement for the bench, Justice Pardiwala said he did not agree with the finding made in another verdict that "the jurisdiction of the referral court when dealing with the issue of ‘accord and satisfaction’ under Section 11 (of the arbitration law) extends to weeding out ex-facie non-arbitrable and frivolous disputes would continue to apply despite the subsequent decision (of seven judge bench)." The verdict came on an appeal of SBI General Insurance Co Ltd, which had challenged a 2023 verdict of the Gujarat High Court.

The high court had ordered appointment of an arbitrator to decide a dispute over an insurance claim of a partnership firm, M/s Krish Spinning, against the insurance company.

The partnership firm was engaged in the business of manufacturing and spinning cotton filaments at its factory in Gujarat, and had purchased a standard fire and special perils insurance policy in 2018 for a total sum insured of Rs 7.20 crore.

During the period of insurance cover, two incidents of fire took place on the factory premises of the insured, and a dispute arose between the parties with regard to the quantum of insurance claim.

The insurance company said a full and final settlement was arrived at between the parties.

The bench dealt with the question whether the execution of a “discharge voucher towards the full and final settlement between the parties would operate as a bar to invoke arbitration”.

"However, whether there has been a discharge of contract or not is a mixed question of law and fact, and if any dispute arises as to whether a contract has been discharged or not, such a dispute is arbitrable as per the mechanism prescribed under the arbitration agreement contained in the underlying contract," it held. PTI SJK SJK SK SK