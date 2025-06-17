Courts have to walk tight rope when competing rights clash: NHRC Chairperson

Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) Courts have to walk tight rope, like in free speech cases, when two competing rights clash with each other, NHRC Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a seminar on 'Judiciary as the guardian of human rights in India - An in-depth evaluation' organised by Judicial Quest magazine here, he said, if a case involves a clear infringement of one right, courts have no problem in ordering the enforcement of the right.

"But, if a court is confronted with a situation where two competing rights clash with each other, for instance, free speech cases today are cases where the right of a person to free speech competes with the right to dignity of another person. Therefore, how do you balance this?" he asked.

He gave the example of a Tamil Nadu-based party that once argued in court in support of its right to free speech. But, the party's lawyer had an objection to the release of a film on the ground that it hurts the sentiments of people (which goes against freedom of speech and expression).

"Today, we live in a society where we are concerned about our own rights. Why do these free speech cases create a lot of controversy? They create a lot of controversies because something that borders on hate speech, something that borders on hurting the sentiments of somebody, one section is up in arms. The other section says I have a right to free speech," he said.

Courts, to enforce the fundamental right, direct the police to provide protection, he said.

When two rights compete, the courts have to be very careful in articulating which right should prevail in that particular case. There cannot be a hard and fast rule, he said.

A magic wand that will produce results and which can be applied uniformly to every situation cannot be created, he said.

Justice Ramasubramanian also said courts in the country made significant contributions towards the improvement of human rights of citizens, including improving access to justice for citizens and expanding the horizons of Article 21 of the Constitution (which deals with right to life and liberty).

Telangana State Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Shameem Akther and other legal personalities attended the event. PTI SJR SJR ADB