Cousin booked for duping Nagpur doctor of Rs 2.5 crore

Nagpur, Aug 31 (PTI) The Nagpur police have registered a case against the cousin of a doctor after she accused him of duping her of nearly Rs 2.5 crore on the pretext of protecting her valuables from I-T scrutiny, an official said on Thursday.

In her complaint to the Jaripatka police, Anita Ashok Moryani (35) said her cousin Tanmay Naresh Dudhani (31), a resident of Bhopal, came to Nagpur to offer support to her family in 2019 when her mother took ill and passed away after a few months.

Dudhani gained her trust and even took charge of her financial matters. He allegedly scared her with scrutiny by the Income Tax (I-T) department and transferred her money into a bank account opened in his name. He also allegedly took possession of Moryani’s family ornaments, said the complaint.

Dudhani even took a loan of Rs 6 lakh using the doctor’s credit card without her consent, the official said quoting the complaint.

However, Dudhani later allegedly refused to return Moryani’s money and jewellery. She recently filed a complaint at Jaripatka police, who registered a case against Dudhani for cheating and forgery, the official said. PTI COR NR