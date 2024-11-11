Cousin sisters found dead in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Two missing cousin sisters were found dead on Monday in a deserted area in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said.

Police suspect that the girls, who went missing last evening, consumed poison.

The sisters' bodies were found around 500 metres from their house in Gehloton ka Gudha village in Gogunda police station area.

"The teenage sisters had gone to relieve themselves in the open last evening and did not return. Today, their bodies were found around 500 metres away from their house. They were aged 17 and 18 years and were studying in class 11," a police officer said.

"Prima facie, the girls consumed poisonous substances. However, the exact cause of death will be clear after we receive the postmortem report," the officer added.

The bodies were handed over to their family members after postmortem, police said, adding that the investigation in the matter was on. PTI SDA KVK KVK