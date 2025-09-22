Cousins die of electrocution in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand) Sep 22 (PTI) Two cousins died of electrocution on Monday in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said.

The incident occurred in Bajarmari Tola of the Aarwadih Panchayat under the Bariyatu Police Station limits, when they came in contact with a motor pump set wire on a garden premises near their home, a senior officer said.

The deceased were identified as Prakash Uraon (25) and his cousin Binay Uraon (24).

Bariyatu Police Station sub-inspector Rav Kishor Tiwari said, “The information received from the family members indicates that both died due to electrocution." The two cousins were sent to the community health centre(CHC) at Balumath, where a doctor declared them dead, he said.

The bodies would be sent for post-mortem examinations at Sadar Hospital, Latehar, he added. PTI CORR RPS RPS BDC