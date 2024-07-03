Cousins drown in rainwater-filled pit in UP

Bahraich (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) Two cousins died after they drowned in a rainwater-filled pit here on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred in Behra village under the Khairighat police station area when Gulshan Mishra (13) and his cousin Sagar Mishra (11) were going to pick mangoes from an orchard.

On the way to the orchard, Gulshan slipped and fell into the rainwater-filled pit and started drowning. Sagar tried to save him but he also drowned, according to villagers.

By the time locals reached the spot, the two had drowned, police said.

Khairighat police station incharge Inspector S K Singh said the boys were pulled out of the pit and rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

He said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.