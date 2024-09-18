Cousins drown in Yamuna river during Ganpati immersion in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) A 21-year-old man and his teenage cousin drowned in the Yamuna river in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area during Ganpati immersion, officials said on Wednesday.

They said it occurred on Tuesday evening.

A senior police officer said divers, boats, fire brigade and NDRF teams were called to the spot and a rescue operation is going on.

However, due to excess water in the Yamuna, the operation has not turned up anything so far, he said.

Police identified the two cousins as Vishal and Tushar (18).

The official said Vishal, a resident of Ghaziabad, used to drive a motorcycle taxi. PTI BM IJT IJT