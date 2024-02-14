Cousins in love kill themselves with poison in UP's Mahoba

Banda (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) Two cousins in love allegedly killed themselves by consuming poison in Charkhari area of Mahoba district adjacent to Banda on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

Charkhari area Deputy Superintendent of Police Harshita Gangwar identified the deceased as Surendra, 22, and his 20-year-old female cousin, who lived in his neighbourhood.

Surendra consumed poison in a field, the woman at her home, she said.

The officer said that their family members rushed them both to a Community Health Center in Charkhari, where the doctor declared Surendra dead.

Advertisment

The woman was referred to the district hospital but she too died before she could reach there.

Investigation so far has revealed that the man and the woman were cousins. Both studied in the same college and had been seeing each other for a long time, the officer said.

The officer said their families did not know about the affair, and Surendra told his family about it while on the way to hospital and also expressed his wish to marry his cousin.

It was Surendra who informed his family that the woman too had consumed poison, Gangwar said.

A probe has been ordered into the deaths and the bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, she said. PTI COR CDN VN VN