Cousins killed in car-truck collision on Barmer's NH 68

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) Two people were killed and a woman got injured when the car they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in the Sadar Police Station area of Barmer district on Monday.

Sadar SHO Kishan Singh said the incident happened near Brahmin Lodge on National Highway 68.

The two deceased were cousins, identified as Ashok, 23 and Manoj, 22, while the third injured was a woman, he said.

After post mortem, their bodies were handed over to their relatives.

The truck driver has been booked and the matter is being investigated, police said. PTI AG VN VN