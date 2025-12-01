Covasant Technologies launches AI Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 1 (PTI) Covasant Technologies on Monday inaugurated its AI Innovation Centre in Hyderabad and announced plans to hire 3,000 professionals in AI/ML, cybersecurity, and data engineering by 2028.

The new centre, alongside the company’s global offices in Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, London, and Dubai, will focus on advanced AI engineering, cybersecurity, enterprise automation, and platform innovation for international markets, a company release said.

"Covasant plans to build a 3,000-strong talent pool in artificial intelligence/machine learning, cybersecurity, and data engineering by 2028, starting with the onboarding of 500 engineers," the release added.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, who inaugurated the Innovation Centre, said the Artificial Intelligence University, being established in collaboration with top global universities, will be launched within the next two months.

The initiative will provide advanced training in emerging technologies to software engineers and students completing their studies, he said, adding that the rapid growth of AI has made it essential for professionals across technology domains to upgrade their skills.

"The upcoming AI University will serve as a platform for reskilling and upskilling, equipping the workforce with cutting-edge capabilities," Sridhar Babu said.

He noted that while Silicon Valley represents global technology leadership, Shenzhen symbolises world-class production, and Singapore stands for discipline and good governance, Hyderabad is emerging as a unique combination of all three.

"No other city in India offers an ecosystem as conducive and supportive as Hyderabad. The city now has the highest number of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the country, and leading global banking and financial institutions have chosen Hyderabad for their GCCs," he said.

Highlighting the life sciences sector, he added that one-third of India’s vaccines are produced in Hyderabad and that multiple healthcare innovation centres are under development.

"Agentic AI is emerging as a powerful capability. By creating the AI Innovation Centre, we are providing our customers a safe environment to explore AI agents, move from experiment to business impact, and build for scale with enterprise guardrails," CV Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director of Covasant Technologies, said.

"Our focus is on solving actual enterprise problems, automating complex decision workflows, and integrating AI agents into the enterprise fabric," he added. PTI SJR SSK