COVID-19 case detected in Jammu, sample sent for genome sequencing

Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Jammu has recorded its first COVID-19 case in a "long time" and the patient, who has mild symptoms, has been kept in home isolation, a senior doctor in Jammu and Kashmir said on Thursday.

However, he asserted that there is no need to panic as measures are in place to meet any challenge.

Government Medical College Hospital (Jammu) Principal Ashutosh Gupta said this was the first case detected in the city after a "long time" and the patient's sample has been sent for genome sequencing to determine if it was caused by the new JN.1 sub-variant.

He said the patient has no history of travel but came in contact with someone who had returned from abroad a few days ago.

"He is being kept in home isolation and is doing fine. There is no need to panic as adequate measures are already in place to meet any challenge," Gupta said.

Officials said the Health Department has already begun a drive to trace the patient's contacts.

On December 20, Health and Medical Education Secretary Bhupinder Kumar reviewed the COVID-19 situation and preparedness of the public health system across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in light of the advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry following the JN.1 sub-variant's emergence.

Kumar directed all stakeholders to take proactive measures to ensure full preparedness to handle any potential scenarios.

He also asked all the heads of departments and chief medical officers to activate COVID-19 testing facilities, conduct ample testing following the revised surveillance strategy, and meticulously report ILI (Influenza-like Illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) cases while adhering to recommended testing protocols. PTI TAS SZM