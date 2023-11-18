COVID-19: India records 18 fresh cases, active caseload at 175

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) India reported a single-day rise of 18 fresh COVID-19 cases while the active caseload was recorded at 175, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Advertisment

According to the data updated on Saturday, the death toll was recorded at 5,33,295 (5.33 lakh).

The country's COVID-19 case tally is at 4,50,01,554 (4.50 crore).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,68,084 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The case fatality rate is at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. PTI PLB SZM