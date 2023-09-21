COVID-19: India records 44 fresh cases

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) India has registered 44 fresh coronavirus cases while the number of active cases of the infection in the country has gone up to 471, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll due to the viral disease stood at 5,32,031, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,49,98,338.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,836 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent. According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country. PTI PLB RC