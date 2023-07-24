COVID-19: India records 47 fresh cases

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) India has recorded 47 fresh COVID-19 cases while the number of active cases of the infection in the country stands at 1,464, the health ministry said on Monday.

The death toll due to the disease stands at 5,31,915, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The tally of Covid cases has gone up to 4,49,95,311, the ministry said.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 4,44,61,932, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country. PTI PLB RC