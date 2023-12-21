COVID-19: Karnataka reports 24 fresh cases

Bengaluru, Dec 21 (PTI) Karnataka on Thursday reported 24 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative figure since the outbreak of the virus to 40,89,174, the health department said.

With the COVID recurring in some parts, the state government intensified tests. It conducted 2,263 tests including 1,791 RT-PCR.

There were 105 active cases in the state after 11 patients were discharged today, it said.

Of the 24 new cases, 23 were reported in Bengaluru urban district alone while the city accounts for 93 active cases. Also there were maximum tests (1,540) compared to any other districts of the state. Dakshina Kannada district, bordering Kerala, reported one case.

Of 105 cases, 85 people are under home isolation and 20 have been hospitalised. Among the 20 hospitalised, nine are in the ICU. PTI GMS GMS ROH