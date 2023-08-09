COVID-19: Mumbai reports 10 new cases, one death

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall infection count to 11,64,108, while the death of one patient took the fatality figure to 19,776, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Advertisment

The death reported on Wednesday, however, did not occur this month and it took place earlier, a health department official said.

This is the second coronavirus-linked fatality after a gap of more than a month in Mumbai. On July 6, a 68-year-old patient died of the infection.

On Tuesday, the metropolis reported seven COVID-19 cases and zero fatality.

Advertisment

This is the second time in August that it reported COVID-19 cases in double digits. On August 6, the city witnessed 10 cases.

The number of recoveries rose to 11,44,285 after four more patients recuperated from the respiratory illness, leaving the metropolis with 47 active cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 292 tests were conducted in the city during the day, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,89,17,951, the civic body said. PTI KK http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

NP