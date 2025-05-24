COVID-19 patient dies in Thane, another undergoing treatment in hospital

Thane, May 24 (PTI) A COVID-19 patient died while eight new cases of the viral infection were reported in the city on Saturday, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

There are a total of 18 active COVID-19 patients in the city, it said, adding that only one of them is undergoing treatment at hospital while others are in home isolation. The condition of all of them was stated to be stable.

A 21-year-old man suffering from severe diabetes died due to "comorbidities" at the TMC's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in the morning, the TMC release said.

He had been admitted on Thursday due to diabetes-related complications and his COVID-19 test came out positive on Friday night, said hospital superintendent Dr Aniruddha Malgaonkar.

A 19-bed ward has been set up at the hospital for COVID-19 patients and it is equipped with RT-PCR testing facilities, he informed.

The civic body held a high-level review meeting on Friday to assess the situation.

"A sufficient stock of medicines has been maintained at all health centres and COVID-19 testing kits are readily available," said chief medical officer Dr Chetna Nitil.

The civic body also assured that the situation was under control and appealed the public not to panic.