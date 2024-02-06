Covid-19 vaccination at govt medical college hospital in Pondy from Feb 7

Puducherry, Feb 6 (PTI) The Puducherry government-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in neighbouring Kadirkamam will commence Covid-19 (Corbevax) vaccination from February 7, the institute said on Tuesday.

The Medical Superintendent of the institute in a release that the vaccination would be administered to all above 17 years of age.

The institute is the designated hospital for enabling the public to make use of free Covid-19 vaccination.

Eligible persons should provide details at the hospital for vaccination, the release said. PTI COR KH