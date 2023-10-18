COVID center contract `scam': PMLA court grants bail to four accused

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday granted bail to four accused in a case related to alleged irregularities at the jumbo COVID-19 treatment centers set up in Mumbai during the pandemic.

The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases granted bail to Lifeline Hospital Management Services partners Hemant Gupta, Sanjay Shah and Rajeev Salunkhe, and the firm's employee Dr Arvind Singh. These four had never been arrested in the case.

Businessman Sujit Patkar, a friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, is a key accused in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate in its charge sheet has also named dean of the Dahisar jumbo COVID Centre Dr Kishore Bisure as an accused.

Patkar and Bisure were arrested in the case and are currently in judicial custody.

After taking cognizance of the ED's charge sheet, special court judge M G Deshpande had directed the accused to appear before the court on Wednesday.

Gupta, Shah, Salunkhe and Dr Singh appeared before the court and sought bail, which was allowed.

As per the charge sheet, Patkar "used to liaison with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials and played a key role in the process of allotment of contract of manpower supply to Jumbo Covid facility at Dahisar and Worli to Lifeline Management Services." He managed to gather prior information about the tender process due to his “proximity with politically exposed person”, and out of the total proceeds of crime of Rs 32.44 crore, an amount of Rs 2.81 crore was diverted to his personal bank account, the ED said. PTI AVI KRK