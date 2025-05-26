Delhi reports total of 104 active Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: Delhi has reported a total of 104 active COVID-19 cases, according to official data.

Health officials said 24 patients have recovered in the past week.

Last week, the total number of active cases stood at 99, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's COVID-19 dashboard.

A senior Delhi government health official confirmed the figures, adding that while the situation remains under control, authorities are closely monitoring any potential surge.

Delhi has not reported any Covid-related fatalities in recent weeks, officials said.

The Delhi government on Friday last issued an advisory directing hospitals to ensure preparedness, including the availability of beds, oxygen, essential drugs, and functional equipment such as ventilators and BiPAP machines.