Covid: Karnataka takes all precautionary measures, including testing, says minister

Bengaluru, May 25 (PTI) With fresh Covid-19 cases being reported in the state, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday said the government is taking all the necessary precautionary measures, including testing the risky cases.

Speaking to reporters after the death of an 84-year-old man with severe comorbidities, who tested positive for Covid-19, the minister said, "He had several issues. So we have asked for an audit. We cannot say directly that he died because of COVID only".

Commenting on the current Covid status, he said that the situation at present is not concerning or calls for restrictions.

Officials and experts are constantly monitoring, and decisions on any further measures, if needed, will be taken based on the situation, in consultation with the central government, he added.

"An 84-year-old man has died. The death probably happened on May 17. We are getting this death audited. He was tested COVID positive, but he was bedridden for a year, he had a hip replacement, he had heart issues, and he was a TB patient. So we have asked for an audit to get a clear report," he said.

According to the health department, 38 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, including 32 in Bengaluru as on Saturday evening.

"We have asked our department officials to conduct tests. RT-PCR testing kits will most probably reach our centres by tomorrow or the day after. So, wherever necessary, we have asked for tests to be conducted, especially with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases among aged people and children. This is compulsory at private and government hospitals," Rao said.

"Let's see the situation for four to five days in the state and the country," and instructions have been given to hold technical advisory committee meetings every week, he added.

Responding to a question, the Minister ruled out any negligence on the part of the government. He said that all the measures are being taken, and a technical committee meeting has been held.

"We should not create unnecessary panic among people. Do you want a lockdown to be imposed? There is no question of any negligence. Based on real position on the ground and considering all factors across the state, entire country and what other states are doing, measures will be taken, and our officials are in touch with the Centre," he said.

There should be no lagging behind in taking precautionary measures, and hence testing kits have already been procured and they are being sent across the state, and officials have been asked to conduct tests, Rao said.

"When the test results come, we will get to know what is the situation," he added.

"Most Covid-infected patients are recovering, and we are getting similar reports from across the country. Considering everything, we are ready to take all kinds of necessary precautionary measures," the minister said.

Rao noted that the situation doesn't call for restricting the movement of people from one place to another within the state or from one state to another. Responding to a question about the measures to be taken with more cases reported in neighbouring Kerala, the minister said that any such restrictions should be decided by the central government, based on inputs from all the states.

"All activities can continue as usual, there is no question of any restrictions as of now," he said.

Rao said, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has discussed with him on the current Covid situation and has asked him to ensure that the state doesn't lag in taking any preventive measures, based on experts' reports and the central government's guidelines or advisories.

"He has asked me to update him from time to time," he said.

To a question on fixing the rate for private testing, the minister said he didn't want to speak about the rate as of now, because a very small number of tests are being done currently. "After looking at the situation in the next three to four days, we will discuss and decide if need be." Asked whether the vaccines that have been administered are capable of fighting the currently prevalent JN.1 variant or is there a need for a booster dose, Rao said, there is no reports of any "severe effect" from this variant in the country as of now, and such a situation has not arisen in places like Singapore, Hong Kong, too.

"There is no situation of fear anywhere in the world because of it, and no travel restrictions have been imposed. So the situation as now is not as concerning as it was during the first and second waves of COVID, but we will take precautions," he said.

The central government has shared certain information, precautionary measures, and has asked officials in the state to monitor the situation, The Minister said, "They have not advised any special measures other than testing and monitoring. Those who are considered a risk category should wear masks." To a question on measures for schools, he said, "There is still time for them to reopen. We will observe the situation for the next three to four days, after that we will discuss and let you know. No decision has been made on this for now." PTI KSU ADB