Covid now like a seasonal virus; no emergency at present: Delhi CM Gupta

New Delhi: With the national capital crossing the 100 mark in active COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday assured that the situation is under control and compared the virus to a seasonal flu.

"Covid is not an emergency or alarming situation," Gupta told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Calling it akin to a viral infection now, the chief minister said, "Just like how cold and cough happen, COVID-19 is also like a seasonal virus." Further calling on people to not fear or worry, Gupta said, "Our hospitals are alert and the situation is under control." According to official data, the national capital has reported 104 active Covid cases, so far.

Last week, the Delhi government issued an advisory on COVID-19, calling on hospitals to prepare for the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines.