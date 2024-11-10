Covid Scam: Action on panel report after cabinet approval, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru/Hubballi, Nov 10 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic related irregularities will start after the cabinet approval.

Advertisment

He said the sub-committee was examining the report given by the Justice Michael D' Cunha Commission of Inquiry which investigated alleged irregularities in the purchase of equipment and medicines during the Covid 19 pandemic when the BJP was in power.

"It has not come before the cabinet. The sub-committee is examining the report. Once the sub-committee submits its report, we will discuss that in the cabinet," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Hubballi.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had said on Saturday that the Commission has recommended for the prosecution of Yediyurappa and former minister B Sriramulu in connection with the alleged irregularities in purchase of equipment and medicines during the pandemic.

Advertisment

The Karnataka government on October 11 decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a Cabinet sub-committee to take further action on the D' Cunha commission report. In the "partial" report submitted on August 31 in 11 volumes, the Commission examined the expenditure to the tune of Rs 7,223.64 crore.

Yediyurappa had said there was no question of getting scared by "these threats".

The government was trying to create confusion by digging into the past and this will not serve any purpose, he added.

Advertisment

Reacting to Yediyurappa's comments, Siddaramaiah said, "These are not empty threats. We have formed a Commission headed by Justice Michal D'Cunha. Based on his report criminal action will be taken." "Let's see what he (Yediyurappa) will do after the criminal action is initiated," Siddaramaiah added.

"Judiciary is meant for delivering justice. Isn't it for punishing those who have committed wrong," he sked.

Home Minister G Parameshwara too hinted at prosecuting former Yediyurappa and others based on the report. He too said the state cabinet will decide the next course of action.

Advertisment

"It has been said (in the report) that in this (PPE kit) purchase alone there was a loss of almost Rs 15 - Rs 16 crore. Naturally, the government will take the next steps. The cabinet will decide on it," Parameshwara told reporters.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge alleged that the PPE kits that were locally available at Rs 333.40 apiece during the COVID-19 pandemic were purchased from a Chinese firm and a Hong Kong firm at Rs 2,100 per kit.

Addressing reporters, Kharge said that on March 17, 2020 the then BJP government in Karnataka approved the purchase of drugs, chemicals, medical equipment, and consumables for Rs 416.48 crore.

Advertisment

The Need Assessment Committee of the health department had decided to purchase 12 lakh PPE kits. This was at a time when 18 lakh kits were available in the state, he explained.

To purchase 12 lakh PPE kits, a rate of Rs 2,117.53 was fixed based on an email from the Commerce and Industry Department, the Minister said. He cited the email to state that there were names of two companies: a Chinese one and a Hong Kong firm.

The government did not negotiate with the vendor, did not invite tender nor did verify the prevailing market rate but whatever rate the vendor had proposed was agreed upon, the Minister alleged.

Advertisment

He added that the officials told Yediyurappa and the then Health Minister that three quotations had come and asked them to call for a short-term tender.

"But the Chief Minister and Health Minister termed that to be an emergency situation and asked the officials to prepare the files and they would look into them," Kharge alleged.

On April 2, 2020, the file was submitted to the government. The CM gave a direct order to purchase one lakh PPE kits and this cost the government approximately Rs 21.18 crore, he said. In all, the PPE kits were purchased for a total cost of Rs 62.57 crore. PTI GMS SA