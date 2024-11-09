Covid scam': Panel has recommended prosecution of Yediyurappa, Sriramulu, says K'taka minister

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said the Justice Michael D' Cunha Commission of Inquiry that investigated alleged irregularities in the purchase of equipment and medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic has recommended prosecution of then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and former minister B Sriramulu.

It is clear that there was a "loot" in the purchase of equipment and medicines during Covid-19, when the BJP was in power, he said.

The report proves the Congress' allegation that the "then government made money over the dead bodies, misusing the situation", the minister added.

"...there had been lapses. No one could question them during the pandemic. Making use of that situation, the government of the day looted and took decisions convenient for them, in violation of rules. As an opposition party then, we (Congress) tried to highlight the issue. After coming to power in the state we constituted a commission of inquiry headed by a former judge to probe and submit a report," Rao told reporters here.

The commission has submitted its preliminary report and the second report might be submitted in six-seven months, he added.

"The Cabinet sub-committee formed has discussed the report, and it is true that then Chief Minister Yediyurappa and former Health Minister Sriramulu have been directly named...about Rs 14 crore loss has happened in procurement of PPE kits. It was procured in violation of rules at a higher price. Despite their availability in the country, they were procured from China -- Hong Kong," Rao said.

He advised Yediyurappa and Sriramulu to stay away from the November 13 Assembly by-poll campaigning, citing the serious allegations against them in the report.

He also said during the course of the investigation, charges may come out against the person who took succeeded Sriramulu, indicating at current MP K Sudhakar.

Reacting to allegations against him, Yediyurappa asserted he won't fear such "threats", and hit out at CM Siddaramaiah, asking him to leave "politics of conspiracy". He also advised the CM to face the charges against him, and focus on doing good for people.

"Yediyurappa won't bow down to such threats.... With no other way, Siddaramaiah is trying to dig out from old things, what we had done honestly. This will in no way benefit them...there will be no impact, let them do whatever they want, I have strength to face it. There is law and there are courts," he said.

The preliminary report was submitted by Justice Michael D' Cunha on August 31.

The government decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a Cabinet sub-committee last month to take further action on the report.

Subsequently, Siddaramaiah constituted a 7 member Cabinet sub-committee led by his deputy D K Shivakumar.

Home Minister G Parameshwara, Law Minister H K Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil are its members.

Making further allegations citing the report, Rao said the rate at which the procurement of PPE kits was negotiated and its terms and conditions were in violation of rules, favoured companies, resulting in them being paid Rs 14 crore more. "It (Commission) has recommended action against Yediyurappa and Sriramulu, and prosecution against them under Prevention of Corruption Act." The government has no intention of any 'political vendetta,' he said.

Following the recommendation, the first round of the Cabinet sub-committee meeting was held, and after the by-polls are over, the second round of the meeting will be held, he added.

"There are several other discrepancies relating to procurements of oxygen cylinders, PPE kits, masks and medicines. The report has come. In some cases further investigation is needed and in some cases action can be initiated directly. How to go about it will be discussed in the next Cabinet sub-committee meeting," the minister said.

Yediyurappa's son and State BJP President B Y Vijayendra said, neither his father nor his party, will run away fearing such probe reports. He said, bringing out the report now, was a "diversionary tactic" by the government amid allegations against the CM in the MUDA land allotment case, Waqf controversy, and during the by-polls.

Sriramulu said, if proved that he had committed anything wrong, he would quit politics.

"Let them do any probe....I'm ready to face...When COVID came, initially masks and kits were not available locally to the quantity that was required, we had to import from China. We started producing in the country much later. Task force involving officials decided on procurements, not Sriramulu alone," he said.

Action against those responsible, including officials, will be taken in accordance with the law. Officials should be served notices, responses should be elicited from them, Rao said. "Cases would be booked against people right away, wherever it can be done." "Whether it is officials or (former) ministers, action will be taken. As this (scam) is of a large scale, we need to take every step legally. If not, stays may be obtained from courts on technical grounds and the cases could be closed easily. So we need to take steps cautiously following the principles of natural justice and fairness," he added. PTI KSU ADB SA