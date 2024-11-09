'Covid scam': Report recommends prosecution of Yediyurappa, Sriramulu, says K'taka minister

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said Justice Michael D' Cunha Commission of Inquiry that investigated alleged irregularities in the purchase of equipment and medicines during the Covid-19 has recommended prosecution of then BJP Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and former minister B Sriramulu.

It is clear that there was a "loot" in the purchase of equipment and medicines during Covid-19, he said.

The report proves the Congress' allegation that the "then government made money over the dead bodies, misusing the situation", the minister added.

"...there had been lapses. No one could question them during the pandemic. Making use of that situation, government of the day looted and took decisions convenient for them, in violation of rules. As an opposition party then, we (Congress) tried to highlight the issue. After coming to power in the state we constituted a commission of enquiry headed by a former judge to probe and submit a report," Rao said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the commission has submitted its preliminary report and the second report might be submitted in six-seven months as there are lots of documents to look into.

"The Cabinet sub-committee formed has discussed the report, and it is true that then Chief Minister Yediyurappa and former Health Minister Sriramulu have been directly named...about Rs 14 crore loss has happened in procurement of PPE kits. It was procured in violation of rules at a higher price. Despite their availability in the country, they were procured from China -- Hong Kong," Rao said.

He advised Yediyurappa and Sriramulu to stay away from the November 13 Assembly bypoll campaigning, citing the serious allegations against them in the report.

He also said during the course of the investigation, charges may come out against the person who took charge as health minister, succeeding Sriramulu, indicating the current Member of Parliament K Sudhakar.

The preliminary report was submitted by Justice Michael D' Cunha on August 31.

The government decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a Cabinet sub-committee last month to take further action based on the report.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah constituted a seven member Cabinet sub-committee led by his deputy D K Shivakumar.

Home Minister G Parameshwara, Law Minister H K Patil, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil are members of the committee.

Making further allegations, citing the report, the health minister said that the rate at which the procurement of PPE kits were negotiated and its terms and conditions were in violation of rules, favouring companies, resulting in them being paid Rs 14 crore more. "It has recommended for action against Yediyurappa and Sriramulu, and prosecution against them under Prevention of Corruption Act." The government has no intention of any 'political vendetta,' he said.

Following the recommendation, the first round of the Cabinet sub-committee meeting was held, and after the bypolls are over, the second round of the meeting will be held, he added.

"There are several other discrepancies relating to procurements of oxygen cylinders, PPE kits, masks and medicines. The report has come. In some cases further investigation is needed and in some cases action can be initiated directly. How to go about it will be discussed in the next Cabinet sub-committee meeting," the minister said.

Action against those responsible, including officials, will be taken in accordance with the law. Officials should be served notices, responses should be elicited from them, Rao said. "Cases would be booked against people right away, wherever it can be done." "Whether it is officials or ministers (former ministers), action will be taken. As this (scam) is of a large scale, we need to take every step legally. If not, stays may be obtained from courts on technical grounds and the cases could be closed easily. So we need to take steps cautiously following the principles of natural justice and fairness," he added.

To a question on the commission recommending recovery of Rs 500 crore, the minister said it has been decided to form a separate team after the bypolls and officials will be appointed to it.

"....the commission has recommended recovery from various companies, as procurements were made at higher costs, in some cases deliveries were delayed, there are issues with quality as well, in some cases--- there are such things. We will go about it in the days ahead," he added. PTI KSU ADB KH