Covid sub-variant JN.1 infectious but mild, Delhi govt totally alert: Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 is infectious but "mild", Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Wednesday and asserted that the city government is "totally alert" to tackle the issue.

Amid an uptick in Covid cases in the country, officials said the Delhi government will ramp up genome surveillance.

Bharadwaj told PTI that oxygen cylinders, ventilator beds and other requirements are being "reviewed again".

Asked about the new sub-variant, he said, "It's a variant of Omicron. It is mild. It is infectious but not very serious in nature. Nevertheless, the government is making all necessary arrangements, such as oxygen cylinders, ventilator beds and isolation wards for patients -- all these requirements are being reviewed again." The reports of deaths that have come so far are of "patients having co-morbidities" and "nearly 90 per cent of patients are getting cured through home isolation. Very few are requiring oxygen or ventilator", he added.

"But the (Delhi) government is totally alert from its side. And we will tell the same thing to people -- that they should not panic. Because it is not a matter of much danger. Be alert by being cautious and you can check the spread of the infection," the minister said. Twenty-one cases of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected across the country till now, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said on Wednesday but asserted that there is no need for panic.

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to maintain constant vigil amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases and detection of the new sub-variant.

India recorded 614 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since May 21, while the active caseload has risen to 2,311, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The cumulative toll was recorded at 5,33,321 (5.33 lakh) with three deaths reported from Kerala in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The data also showed that there are four active cases in Delhi, three more than the previous day.

"We are fully prepared to tackle any health exigency. We have conducted mock drills, reviews. The genomic surveillance is an ongoing process and we will ramp it up in the wake of the uptick in cases," said a government official in Delhi.

The official said that from what they have learnt, the new strain is not virulent and does not pose a severe health risk.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of health facilities across the country and stressed on being alert against emerging strains.

The World Health Organization has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest", given its rapidly increasing spread but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

The variant was previously classified as a variant of interest as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said on Tuesday.

However, in recent weeks, JN.1 cases continued to be reported in multiple countries and its prevalence has rapidly increased globally. PTI SLB/KND SZM