Covid 'unmasked' interstitial lung disease: Pulmonologists

Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) The Covid-19 pandemic has brought to light the prevalence of Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), with city-based pulmonologists noting a significant rise in such cases.

They, however, observed there is no conclusive evidence linking the pandemic to the onset of ILD, a broad group of uncommon diseases of the lung.

They instead suggested that the pandemic unveiled pre-existing cases that may have gone undetected.

Speaking at a programme here on Thursday, pulmonologist Saibal Moitra remarked, "There is no evidence that Covid-19 pandemic has triggered ILD, but it can be said that it has unmasked it." He emphasised increased awareness and diagnostic testing leading to the identification of more cases.

ILD manifests with symptoms such as inflammation and scarring of the lungs, resulting in persistent cough and worsening breathlessness, he added.

Dr. Arindam Mukherjee, another pulmonologist, highlighted the need for tailored treatment plans for different ILD patients and emphasised halting disease progression as a key objective.

"The ILD is managed differently in different patients. Mislabelling chronic respiratory conditions as ILD burdens patients with despair and deprives them of potentially beneficial treatments," he said.

Dr. Arpan Chakraborty, a critical care specialist, clarified that while ILD is rare in children, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support is not a direct treatment but can serve as a bridge therapy before lung transplantation.

The ILD management programme aims to alleviate symptoms, slow disease progression, and improve patients' overall quality of life, he said, adding skilled pulmonologists will conduct sessions twice a month, focusing on ILD management strategies. PTI SCH MNB