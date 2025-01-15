Cow attack case: Police will probe involvement of others if necessary, says K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the police would thoroughly investigate the possibility of others being involved in the brutal act of slashing the udders of cows in Bengaluru.

The city police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Bihar for allegedly attacking and maiming three cows in Chamarajpet here, during the early hours of January 12.

"One person has been arrested and he is said to be from another state. Action is being taken against him. In case that angle needs to be investigated, police will do it, as to whether anyone is behind him, whether he did it under anyone's instigation or whether he did it by himself, all this will come from investigation," Parameshwara told reporters here.

He was responding to a question on the BJP suspecting involvement of others.

He further said that if anyone assisted or coerced the accused into committing the act, they would face arrest and necessary action.

Asked about BJP and some rightwing outfits claiming that the Congress and its policies are motivating such incidents, the Home Minister said, "if someone talks according to their whims and fancies, I can't react to such things. Who from the Congress has done it? I too can say BJP people cooperated for such an incident, will it be accepted? If they try to politicise everything, people are watching." The opposition BJP has accused the Congress government in the state of adopting a “lackadaisical” approach in nabbing the “real culprits” behind the heinous act of attacking the cows in Bengaluru.

They had accused it of indulging in "politics of appeasement". PTI KSU ROH