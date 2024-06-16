Cow body parts thrown into temple in MP: 4 accused booked under NSA

Ratlam (MP), Jun 16 (PTI) The stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against four persons accused of throwing the severed head of a cow on a temple premises in Madhya Pradesh's Jaora town, a police official said.

Two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly threw the bovine's body parts on the temple premises in the wee hours of Friday which led to tension in the town located in Ratlam district, as per officials.

Four persons were subsequently arrested under various Indian Penal Code sections for hurting religious sentiments and other offences, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Kumar Singh told reporters.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Khakha on Saturday said provisions of the NSA have been invoked against the four accused, identified as Salman Mevati (24), Shakir Qureshi (19) Noshad Qureshi (40) and Shahrukh Sattar (25).

"Mevati and Qureshi were held on Friday while Noshad and Sattar were arrested on Thursday. Noshad has 20 cases against him nd has also been externed once from the district," he said.

"An attempt was made to disrupt peace and harmony of the area. However, timely measures prevented any flare up. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had asked the police and administration to take strict action," Singh said.

Police said illegal portions of houses of the accused have been pulled down by the local administration.

After the incident on Friday, some Hindu outfits staged a protest and gave a call for Jaora bandh.

A person, identified as Gaurav Puri Goswami, lodged a complaint in connection with the incident.

Security was stepped up in the town following the incident.

Jaora's Shahar Qazi Hafiz Bhuru had appealed to the people through a letter to maintain peace and harmony in the town. PTI COR LAL BNM GK