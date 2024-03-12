Cow dies after being hit by Vande Bharat train in MP

Morena (MP), Mar 12 (PTI) A Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express train from Bhopal on Tuesday hit a cow in Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the death of the animal and causing a delay of an hour for the passengers, an official said.

The incident occurred near Morena railway station around 11 am, he said.

"The Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat express train hit a cow, due to which the animal died. The front portion of the train got damaged in the accident that occurred near Shikarpur Railway Crossing," Morena's Government Railway Police (GRP) head constable Shyam Kishore said.

The accident could have led to a major accident, he said.

"The train left for Delhi after being held back at the Morena railway station for an hour for repair work," he said. PTI COR ADU NP