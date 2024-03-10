Cow dies at goshala in Navi Mumbai; one booked

Thane, Mar 10 (PTI) A case has been registered against an attendant of a goshala following the death of a cow at the facility run by a temple in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Vashi police station on Friday under section 429 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any elephant, camel, horse, mule, buffalo, bull, cow or ox) of the IPC, an official said.

The incident occurred on February 21, and the authorities were soon alerted, he said.

An attendant at the goshala allegedly did not provide the necessary care, leading to the death of a cow, and he also mishandled the carcass, the official said.

The police are probing the incident, and no action has been taken so far, he said. PTI COR ARU