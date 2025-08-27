Cow dung row leads to revenge theft in Delhi; man arrested with Rs 15,000 cash

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A festering neighbourhood feud over cow dung took a bizarre turn in Delhi, leading to a 25-year-old man allegedly robbing his neighbour's shop in an act of revenge, police said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police has arrested the accused, Sandeep, and recovered Rs 15,000 stolen cash from his possession in the Sagarpur area of southwest Delhi.

According to police, a complaint was filed by a shopkeeper on August 21, alleging that cash was stolen from his shop.

During investigation, police identified his neighbour Sandeep as the primary suspect, who was subsequently arrested on August 25.

During interrogation, Sandeep confessed to the theft and spoke about the motive behind his action.

Sandeep told police that his neighbour's cows frequently roamed around his house and often defecated right outside his door. Despite his repeated complaints, the shopkeeper took no action and, on one occasion, even publicly abused him, Sandeep claimed.

"Frustrated and enraged", Sandeep decided to retaliate by breaking into his neighbour's shop and steal cash, police said. PTI BM SHS ARI