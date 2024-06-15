Cow parts thrown into temple in MP: NSA slapped against four arrested accused

Ratlam, Jun 15 (PTI) The stringent National Security Act was invoked on Saturday against four persons accused of throwing the severed head of a cow into a temple in Jaora in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Khakha identified the four accused as Salman Mevati (24), Shakir Qureshi (19) Noshad Qureshi (40) and Shahrukh Sattar (25).

"Mevati and Quereshi were held on Friday while Noshad and Sattar were arrested on Thursday. Of these, Noshad has 20 cases against his name and has also been externed once from the district," the SP said.

Two motorcycle-borne persons had thrown body parts of a cow into the temple premises after which the four were arrested under various Indian Penal Code sections for hurting religious sentiments and other offences, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Kumar Singh told reporters.

"An attempt to disrupt the peace and harmony of the area was made. However, timely measures prevented any flare up. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had asked the police and administration to take strict action," Singh said.

Police said illegal portions of the houses of the accused were pulled down by the local administration.