Cow 'poisoned' to death in Thane; cops launch probe

Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) Police have registered a case against two unidentified persons for allegedly poisoning a cow to death in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The duo came on a motorbike to a ground near a housing complex in Kalyan area where some cows were grazing on Sunday.

They first fed chappatis to the cows and later administered an injection to one of the bovines, the official from Khadakpada police station said.

The cow collapsed immediately and died on the spot, he said, adding the two persons later fled.

Based on a complaint by a farmer residing in the area, a case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Efforts were on to trace the accused, the police said. PTI COR GK