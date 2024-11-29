Cow shelter caretaker shot dead by land grabbers in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) A caretaker of a cow shelter was shot dead by two masked assailants while he was returning home from a market here, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred near Amarpur Nahra village in the Lodha area, they said.

The 40-year-old victim, Dinesh, had in August complained to the authorities about getting threats from four individuals after he thwarted their attempts to allegedly usurp a plot of Panchayat land adjacent to the shelter.

Of the four, three have been identified as Udaiveer Singh, Nepal Singh, and Pinka, police said, adding that efforts are underway to identify the fourth accused.

Advertisment

Circle Officer D N Mishra said the victim's brother has filed a police complaint in which he has accused the four men of murdering Dinesh.

Dinesh, who lived within the 'gaushala' complex, was returning from a market in Lodha Township when the incident occurred. He was shot twice, once in the head and second from point-blank range, police said. PTI COR CDN RHL