Cow slaughter accused injured in police encounter in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) A suspected cow slaughter accused was arrested during an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, a team from Sarurpur police station was conducting a vehicle check at Harra Mod around 9 pm on Monday when it received a tip-off that seven to eight people had tied a cow in a sugarcane field near the Hindon river embankment in the Khivai forest area with the intention of slaughtering it.

Acting on the information, the police team rushed to the spot.On seeing the police, the suspects allegedly opened fire with the intent to kill, prompting retaliatory action in self-defence, police said.

During the exchange, one of the accused, Avesh alias Gola (25) sustained a bullet injury in his left leg. He was arrested from the spot and taken to the Sarurpur Community Health Centre.

Police said a .315 bore country-made pistol, an empty cartridge and a live round and tools allegedly used for cow slaughter were recovered from the accused.

The other suspects -- identified as Nadeem, Shoaib, Salman, Shad, Uzaif and two to three unidentified persons -- managed to flee, taking advantage of the darkness, according to police.

A combing operation has been launched to arrest them, police said.

Officials said the arrested accused has a long criminal history and is wanted in several cases, including those under the Uttar Pradesh Cow Slaughter Act, attempt to murder and the Arms Act. Necessary legal proceedings are underway, they added.