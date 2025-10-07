Cow slaughter accused shot in leg, nabbed in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A man, allegedly involved in cow slaughter, was shot at and arrested in the Kharkhoda area here, police said on Tuesday.

A local police team made a raid on a tip-off in the orchards of Uldhan village overnight and had a confrontation with the accused.

The man allegedly opened fire at the police, who returned fire and shot him in the leg, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said.

The man was identified as Babua alias Shakeel.

Kumar said an illegal .315-bore pistol, a magazine, two live cartridges, two knives, a cleaver, three ropes, and a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle were recovered from him.

Babua, who has 15 criminal cases against him, was sent to the Kharkhoda Community Health Centre for treatment.

According to police, on the night of October 4–5, he and his accomplices allegedly killed a cattle head on the Uldhan village cremation ground and sold the meat and hides. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN