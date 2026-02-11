Cow slaughter case accused shot in leg, nabbed in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A man wanted in cow slaughter cases was arrested after a gun encounter here, an officer said on Wednesday.

Qutub Sher Station House Officer H N Singh told PTI that Kausar was arrested late on February 10-11 night near Bahupur Pulia on Ambala Road during a vehicle check.

According to the police, a motorcycle-borne suspect was signalled to stop, but he allegedly opened fire at the police team with the intention to kill.

The police retaliated and shot the rider in the leg.

A country-made pistol, two empty cartridges, two live cartridges of .315 bore, and Rs 1,850 in cash were recovered from his possession. The motorcycle he was riding was seized.

An injured Kausar was admitted to a hospital for treatment, Singh said.

He said Kausar had over half a dozen cases against him, including a Cow Slaughter Act case at Qutub Sher Police Station and the NDPS Act. PTI COR CDN VN VN