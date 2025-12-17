Cow slaughter case: Father, son injured in police encounter in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) A father and son accused in a cow slaughter case were injured in an exchange of fire with police while they were being taken to recover tools used for the crime, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Parikshitgarh police station area when the accused opened fire on the police team, they said. Police fired in self-defence, injuring Razzaq in the left leg and his son Usman in the right leg.

The two have been admitted to the Community Health Centre for treatment, officials said.

Acting on information regarding cow slaughter, a team reached a house in Asifabad and recovered approximately 10 kg of beef, the officials said.

Seven people, including Razzaq's wife, were arrested following an investigation.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that the tools used to slaughter cows were hidden in a forest in Jhabhapuri, official said. Police recovered two illegal country-made pistols, knives, and other tools used in the slaughter from their possession.