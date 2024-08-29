Cow slaughter suspect death: Cong demands CBI probe

Dehradun, Aug 29 (PTI) Congress leaders on Thursday met the father of the cow slaughter suspect who drowned after jumping into a pond to evade arrest and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

The incident happened in Modhpur village near Roorkee on Saturday last week.

"It was a murder. We demand a CBI probe into it monitored by a senior high court judge," former chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat told reporters.

He said a Congress delegation met the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and top police officials of the state in Dehradun on Wednesday to draw their attention to the incident.

"The injuries on his (accused) eyes and face clearly indicate that it was an act of murder. His body was shirtless when it was recovered from the pond. Footage shows him wearing a shirt when caught by the police. Did he take off his shirt off when he jumped into the pond?" Rawat asked.

He said the police officials responsible for the incident should be booked.

Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya, PCC president Karan Mahara, Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood, Manglaur MLA Kazi Nizamuddin and several other party leaders were also with him.

PCC chief Mahara said an atmosphere of fear is being created among the minority community in the state.

Rawat said the issue will be raised strongly in Parliament by Masood.

"The matter will be fought in the streets, in parliament and in the courts," Masood said.

Wasim alias Monu suspected of being involved in illegal cow slaughter drowned in a pond after he jumped into it evading arrest by the police.

The incident triggered tensions among people from nearby villages. They gathered at the spot and staged demonstrations against the police. PTI ALM HIG