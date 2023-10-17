Cow slaughterer shot in legs, arrested in encounter in Haryana's Nuh

Nuh, Oct 17 (PTI) A man about to slaughter a cow was arrested here in Dhulawat village on Tuesday after an encounter in which he received gunshot wounds in both his legs, police here said.

A policeman got stabbed in the back during the encounter, during which an accomplice of the arrested man managed to escape, police said.

Police made their raid on the basis of a tip-off at a spot in the hills of Dhulawat village, where they found two men preparing to slaughter cows.

The arrested man was identified as Subin Khan, a resident of Kaliyaki village. Waheed, a resident of Patuka village, who was with him, escaped.

According to police, both men were carrying illegal weapons and had brought cows from somewhere and were preparing to slaughter them.

"Two people were preparing to slaughter a cow while another cow was tied with a tree," said Nuh Police Spokesperson Krishan Kumar.

Police challenged the two men to surrender and fired a warning shot in the air. But just as they did that, one of the accused opened fire at them and another threw a knife, which landed in a constable's back.

After this, police launched a volley of fire, shooting Subin Khan in his legs and later arresting him, the spokesperson said.

"The police team found two cows, one cow tied to a tree and the other cow with all its four legs tied and lying on the ground," the person said.

Two axes, three knives, one iron scale, four weights, five pieces of ropes, a firearm, and some empty cartridges were recovered from the spot.

Subin Khan and the constable have been admitted in Medical College, Nalhar, police said.

"An FIR has been registered under various provisions of the IPC, Arms Act, and Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act at Tauru Sadar Police Station. We are conducting raids to nab the other accused," said Kumar. PTI COR SUN VN VN