Cow smuggler arrested after encounter in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) A cow smuggler was arrested following an encounter here on Friday and around 50 cows recovered from his possession, police said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh, a team of Ahraura police arrested Mohammad Wasim after an encounter on the banks of Kalkaliyan river in Farhada village.

The accused was shot on his right leg and is undergoing treatment, Singh said.

He said as many as 50 cows and calves, an illegal pistol and cartridges have been recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered in this connection at Ahraura police station, the ASP added.